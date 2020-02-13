Again, Sowore, Bakare’s trial stalled, to begin March 11

The trial of Omoyele Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, will now commence on March 11 to March 13, 2020.

The trial which was to kick off on Thursday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, was agains stalled by the prosecution, which failed to serve the defence copies of the electronic video CDs it intended to rely on.

Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, and Bakare, are facing amended charges of treasonable felony and conspiracy. Their trial which was to begin a day earlier, was shifted to Thursday.

The judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, while she acceded to the prosecution’s request for two weeks to compile the materials and have them served to the defence, however noted that she had long issued the order for the service of the materials on the defendants.

The prosecuting counsel from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Aminu Alilu, while responding to the request for the VCDs by defence counsel, Mr Abdul Mahmud, said the AGF which newly took over the case from the Department of State Services was not aware of the court’s order for the service of the materials on the defence.

He assured the court that the prosecution was much ready for the case and would present its witnesses within four days.

