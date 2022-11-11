Again, Stefflon Don comes for Burna Boy, dubs him ‘mummy’s boy’

British recording artiste, Stefflon Don has subtly shaded her former lover, Burna Boy in a newly released video on her Tik Tok platform.

The songstress dubbed the Grammy award winner, a ‘mummy’s boy’.

In the video shared on her Tik Tok account, she was seen dancing to a popular Nigerian song alongside her friend. The caption in her video read, ‘When he’s a man and Not a mummy’s boy’.

To understand Stefflon Don’s context, she is deriding her former lover for always being in the company of his mother, Abosede Ogulu. She serves as the manager of her son (Burna) and more often than not, they are always seen together.

Burna Boy‘s mother has followed him to various events including award shows, music video shoots and other international functions. Stefflon Don has decided to use the opportunity to mock her ex-partner for ‘being’ unable to be a man of his own.

Watch the video below.

Don and Burna took their relationship public in the early part of 2019, however, their relationship would suffer a nosedive in the concluding part of 2020 after it was alleged that the Grammy award winner cheated on her.

Burna has since spoken about the relationship in the smash hit, ‘Last last’ off his most recent studio album, Love, Damini.

