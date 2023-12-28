Again, Tinubu assures Nigerians his reforms will yield positive results

President Bola Tinubu has once again reiterated that reforms embarked upon by his administration since assuming office in May would yield positive outcomes.

Tinubu, who made the promise during a town hall meeting with traditional rulers, chairpersons of Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas, and other political office holders at the State House in Marina, Lagos on Wednesday, insisted that the “financial re-engineering spearheaded by his administration was the only way that would take Nigeria on the path of prosperity.”

“The financial re-engineering of our country is ongoing. We are determined to deliver Nigeria safely through the tunnel of hope, stability, and economic prosperity,” the president said.

“Nigeria is in good hands. The team is working, and we will work hard to give you the best economy and the best opportunities that you can imagine,” he reiterated.

The president also declared that his administration would not stop working on “revamping Nigeria’s economy and creating viable opportunities for the youth to meaningfully participate in an inclusive, labour-intensive economy where businesses can thrive.”

“Under our Renewed Hope administration, Nigeria is undergoing a financial re-engineering.”

He, however, appealed to citizens to be patient and support the ongoing reforms bound to improve the economy.

Tinubu also assured Nigerians of a robust economy through ongoing financial re-engineering, emphasizing opportunities for meaningful youth participation, while calling for patience and support, highlighting the collective effort in steering Nigeria toward hope, stability, and economic prosperity.

