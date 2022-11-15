Again, Tinubu promises to build on Buhari’s achievements at APC campaign flag-off

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, promised to build on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last seven years if elected as Nigeria’s leader in 2023.

Tinubu stated this at the flag-off of the APC presidential campaign in Jos, Plateau State.

The former Lagos State governor said that Buhari had performed well in the areas of infrastructure and laid a solid foundation for the development of agriculture and other sectors.

Tinubu had earlier this year promised to build on the success of the Buhari administration if elected as the country’s president next year.

He said: “We were insecure, we turned to retired Gen. Muhammadu Buhari and he embarked on rehabilitation recovery and redeeming of Nigeria.

“He started by destroying the terrorists’ flags systematically, tactically, and frontally and today there are no flags of strange military colours in any of our local governments in Nigeria.

“Nigeria was sinking but Buhari pulled us out and said that Nigeria will not sink in his time and in the time of the APC.”

Buhari, according to him, superintended over a fairest and credible primary election that produced him as the APC flag bearer.

Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to good governance in the country.

He added: “We will never surrender to looters in their resolve to stop our efforts at cleaning the rot they left us in.

“We will assemble the best team to reverse the decay. We are determined to ensure that nobody will go to bed without food in their stomach.

“Buhari cares and we care too, instead of letting them distract us, we will follow our right path and ensure that we continue with the good work.”

