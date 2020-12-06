Again, Trump questions integrity of US voting system

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has yet again questioned the integrity of the voting system while also describing the November 3 presidential election as unfair.

Trump made the comments on Saturday while on a campaign to Georgia in his first appearance at a rally since the presidential election against Democrat rival, Joe Biden.

He told his fans to return to voting booths in January even if they thought the system was “unfair” or “rigged”. The president framed voting as “revenge” on his behalf.

READ ALSO: Trump removes Sudan from terror list after normalising relations with Israel

“The answer to Democrat fraud is not to stay at home,” Trump said. “Show up and vote in record numbers.”

However, Trump’s repeated questioning of the integrity of the nation’s voting system has left Republicans concerned that his comments would lead supporters away from the polls in January.

Trump has spent most of his time since Election Day casting doubt on the US voting process, filing unsuccessful lawsuits to overturn state results of the presidential contest and claiming, without evidence, that he is the rightful winner of the just concluded polls.

