Again, U.S. Justice Dept searches President Biden’s home, finds more classified papers

The United States Justice Department said it found six more classified items, including documents with classification markings, during a search of President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, one of the President’s lawyers, Bob Bauer, said in a statement Saturday night.

The search of Biden’s home, according to the Department, is part of widespread investigations of US officials by the FBI after several other classified government records were discovered earlier this month at Biden’s residence.

The search also showed federal investigators were swiftly moving forward with the probe into classified documents found in Biden’s possession.

Bauer said some of the classified documents and “surrounding materials” dated from Biden’s tenure in the U.S. Senate, where he represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009.

“Other documents were from his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration, from 2009 through 2017,” Bauer said.

The Justice Department which conducted a search that lasted over 12 hours, also took some notes that Biden had personally handwritten as vice president the lawyer said.

“The president offered access to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material,” Bauer said.

