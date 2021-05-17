Again, unknown gunmen attack, demolish police station in Abia | Ripples Nigeria

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Monday attacked the Apumiri Ubakala Police Station in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the gunmen attacked the facility around 2 am.

It was gathered that no causality was recorded, while the state Police Command is yet to react to the incident.

Read also: Unknown gunmen abduct Miyetti Allah chairman in Kogi

Ripples Nigeria had reported that two police stations in the state were razed down last week by gunmen.

Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency offices located at the Amaekpu Ohafia area of the state were attacked by unknown gunmen on Monday and Tuesday last week, respectively.

Join the conversation

Opinions