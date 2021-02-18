Again, unknown gunmen invade Niger communities | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Again, unknown gunmen invade Niger communities
Barely a day after bandits struck and kidnapped students, teachers and others in a government school at Kagara, unknown gunmen have again invaded communities in Gurmana ward of Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.
It was learnt that the attack occurred at around 6pm on Wednesday, as the unknown gunmen invaded the villages in large numbers and shot sporadically.
According to sources, the communities attacked included; Sarkin Zama, Bakin Kogi (Lagbe), Siyiko, and other adjoining villages.
It was also gathered from a concerned Shiroro Youth, Sani Kokki, that many lost their lives as a result of the attack, while some others sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to several health facilities for immediate medical attention.
He said: “Countless deadly attacks have become daily occurrences, thereby compelling the affected victims to live at the mercy of hydra-headed monsters. Defenceless, unarmed and peaceful locals have been abandoned to their fate.”
However, as at the time of filing this report, the casualty level was not ascertained and the Police were yet to make any official statement on the reported incident.
Buhari names journalist, Ogbonnaya Orji, as new NEITI boss
Veteran journalist and former director with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, has been appointed the new Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The appointment which was announced in a statement on Thursday by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Basset, will take effect from Friday, February 19.
The statement also indicated that Orji’s appointment is for a five-year term, adding that it was done in accordance with provisions of the NEITI Act.
Orji, who, until his new appointment was the Director of Communications and Advocacy at NEITI, takes over from the immediate past Executive Secretary of the organisation, Waziri Adio, whose term expired early this week.
The statement reads:
“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji as the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) for a single term of five (5) years in accordance with the provision of Section 12 (2) (a) and 6 (3) of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (Establishment) Act, 2007.
“The appointment takes effect from 19th February, 2021. Until the appointment, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji was the Agency’s Director of Communications & Advocacy.
“He began his career at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and also worked with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) where Dr. Orji managed several donor-funded projects.
“He holds MSc degree and PhD in Political Economy and International Development from the University of Abuja.
“NEITI was established in 2004 as the key Anti-Corruption Agency at the Presidency responsible for enthroning transparency, accountability and governance of the country’s oil, gas and mining industries.
“Mr. President enjoins the new appointee to serve the nation with all sense of responsibility, honesty, diligence and promote good governance in the discharge of his duties.”
Bello reveals how he handles security challenges in Kogi
The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Thursday explained how he handles insecurity in his state, revealing that he does not go to Abuja for solutions.
The governor, who spoke on Thursday morning while appearing on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme, added that the stakeholders in the state collaborate with security agencies to analyse intelligence to forestall breakdown of law and order.
He said: “The Nigeria Police that are in the country today are the same in Kogi State. The Army in the country are the same in Kogi State. All the law enforcement agencies we have in the country today are exactly what I have in Kogi State.
“We are corroborating, the commissioner of police, my director (of) DSS, my Army commander, my naval commander, civil defence commander, we are corroborating and they are relating very well with the citizens, they connected to the people and leadership at all levels are doing their best starting from the community leaders, ward leaders, the local government chairmen and leaders, youth leaders, market leaders, farmers and what have you. We are corroborating very well.
“So, when they provide such information, we act on it, we don’t pay lip service, we don’t pass buck, we don’t visit Abuja for solutions at all times. I don’t think there is any day I have ever visited Abuja for any solution. What I do is to sit down here (Kogi) and do my job.”
The governor spoke against the backdrop of current state of insecurity across the country with the seeming helplessness of state governors to nip it in the bud, as they keep running to the Federal Government for help.
Though Kogi has remained one of the hot beds of kidnapping and farmers/herdsmen crisis, Governor Bello believes his strategy has been effective.
NASS REPUBLIC: Rationalizing lawmakers’ deaths. Two other stories, and a quote to remember
Last week, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Media and Publicity, Benjamin Kalu, confidently dished a strange reason for the recorded deaths of National Assembly (NASS) members.
The recent death of a House member, Ossy Prestige, is assumed to have inspired Kalu’s reason.
And, this is as not less than 15 Federal lawmakers have passed away in the last five years.
This, and other eye-catching stories made up events at NASS in the past week.
That strange excuse
On February 9, Benjamin Kalu claimed that pressure from constituents is killing members of the National Assembly.
“These guys here are suffering, they are under stress, that’s why most sicknesses they are passing through are heart attacks, this and that failures. Whether you want to understand it or not, the pressure from constituents is killing members of the National Assembly, the pressure is too much.
“Those who are not supposed to build roads are asked to build roads. They receive pressure even on issues that are not their duty. And the resources to solve the demands of the public is not there,” he said, while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja.
Kalu’s strange submission is thought-provoking, and indicting. Indeed, his claim is demanding of a thorough investigation to accept or refute it.
Hence, many would be eager to know if the demand for good representation by the people is what Kalu defined as stress. Or, does it mean that the workload of Federal lawmakers is so gruelling to the extent that it plunges them into stress, snowballing into degrees of terminal illnesses, leading to their deaths?
Whatever be the case, Kalu owes Nigerians more explanations.
Indeed, his central claim that constituents mount pressure on them on issues that are not their responsibility should act as enough trigger for deeper sensitization program to enlighten people on what their constitutional roles are.
Until this is done or lawmakers find sufficient guts to name or shame those hounding them, then it could be argued they are simply crying wolf.
Kalu’s takes on the tragedies bedeviling lawmakers even sounds more hollow when placed against everyday facts which clearly indicate that the mass of Nigerians are, indeed, the ones bearing the stress of mis-rule engendered by the political class strewn across all arms of government.
NASS MEMORY LANE
Who said;
“I am aware that contracts for the clean-up of Ogoni land have been awarded. Right now, as we speak, the security situation in the area does not provide for a meaningful economic or even contractual activity to go on. Everyday, at least six people are killed in one community or the other. There is no day that they are not killing people. Many residents of the various communities have abandoned their homes and ran away due to violence. So, in that kind of atmosphere, it will be difficult for me to say there is any contractor somewhere in the bush alone, working?”
Answer: See end of post
Two other stories
Gbajabiamila’s courage
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on February 10, showed courage in admitting that the government of the day had failed in its primary responsibility of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.
While delivering his speech on the resumption of House members’ 2021 legislative session, he said: “Every time a citizen going about their business is killed or kidnapped, loses their property or livelihood, we have failed in our obligation. From the abundance of these failures has emerged a culture of self-help in matters of internal security that portends grave danger for our nation’s continued existence.”
Gbajabiamila’s admittance of leadership failures, no doubt, bears the trademark of courage. He scores high for speaking truth to power and holding the Federal Government, which is he part of, to account in terms of its seeming low marks in securing Nigerians.
While his disposition may come as a surprise to many, given his ranking in the All Progressives Party (APC) administration, it is hoped that his stance is, indeed, not geared at just being politically right.
The expectations of many, therefore, is that he will lead his tribe of lawmakers to match words with action, and not allow his contributions to be mere talks.
Probing arms purchase
On February 11, the House of Representatives disclosed that they had set up an inquiry into the quality and quantity of arms and ammunition purchased for security agencies in the country for the last ten years.
The House announced this at the inauguration of an ad-hoc Committee mandated “to review the purchase, use and control of arms, ammunition and related hardware by military, paramilitary and other law enforcement agencies,” held at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.
The Chairman of the Committee, Olaide Akinremi, had said that “Nigeria spent an estimated sum of $47.387 million in arms importation in 2019.
“The Committee shall proceed to investigate the quality and quantity of arms and ammunition purchased in the last ten years by a clear inquest into the relevant tools and equipment, as well as ammunition as to whether evidence exists or not,” he said.
The proposed probe is undoubtedly necessary. However, what is of concern to right thinking Nigerians is if the Akinremi Committee would be transparent and honest enough to dig deep into any mess they find.
Many doubts as to a sincerity of purpose have been cast on past probes conducted by Nigerian lawmakers, with many either abandoned, swept under the carpet or simply consigned to the dustbin of history.
The notorious Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) probe of N81bn is an example in this regard.
A radical departure would only arise if the probe this time is taken to a logical conclusion.
Will there be full disclosures, and would the ruling party sincerely subject itself to a public
drill?
Indeed, a major pointer to failure is how the Buhari-led administration is tactically shielding the former Service Chiefs from investigations, choosing instead to reward them with ambassadorial postings.
Nigerians are watching!
Answer: Senator Magnus Abe
Abe made the statement on April 11, 2019, while clarifying why the clean-up exercise in the oil-rich Ogoni land in Rivers State is moving at a slow pace. He represented Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the Red Chambers of the National Assembly.
By John Chukwu…
