Again, Uzodimma blames opposition for insecurity in Imo

The Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Saturday blamed the opposition for the worsening insecurity in the state.

In his New Year message to the people of Imo, Uzodinma said the government would continue to work with security agencies to make the state safe in 2022.

The governor had repeatedly blamed the opposition for the killings in Imo State.

He said: “I advocated for a renewed and collective effort by the people of Imo state to stamp out violence and other forms of criminality in the state this year. My government will work in concert with the security agencies to ensure a safer Imo State in 2022 and beyond.

“My administration will this year redouble efforts to redress the infrastructural deficit it met on assumption of office.

“The huge capital outlay in this year’s budget of over 74 percent, was a sign that there would be more developmental projects in the state.”

He said some opposition elements had sought to destabilize the state and arrest its progress, but expressed happiness that they have been overwhelmed.

He also commended the people of the state for supporting his government’s efforts at addressing the problem.



Uzodinma added: “We are happy that despite the distractions from the opposition and criminal elements, the administration had recorded giant strides in all sectors of development in the state.

“My administration is also determined to give practical effect to its recovery programme by ensuring that all looted assets of the state are recovered.

“The recovery of the state’s KO Mbadiwe University worth N40billion from a former governor and the shell Camp land was aimed at safeguarding the assets of the state. We are calling on the citizens of the state to support the government to work for the peace and progress of the state.

“They should resolve this year to engage only in actions that would enhance the peace and stability of both Imo state and Nigeria.”

