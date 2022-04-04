Politics
Again, Uzodinma blames opposition for resurgence of insecurity
Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has again, blamed the renewed wave of insecurity in the state on the opposition who he said are threatened by the successes recorded by his administration.
Uzodimma who made this allegation on Sunday while addressing the congregation at the end of a church service at the Government House Chapel in Owerri, the state capital, said that the opposition elements were afraid of his achievements and would not allow the people to accept them, hence they have resorted to sponsoring insecurity.
Uzodinma who refused to mention names of the purported opposition elements, said “they have rather decided to put fears in the people by attacking individual houses, burning government institutions to make people believe that they are still in charge.”
In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, Uzodinma explained that his government was tracking those involved in the acts of killing and maiming of innocent people for no just cause.
Read also: Uzodinma heads APC convention technical committee
“Government has all it takes to match their force for force, killing for killing, but will not do that as it is careful not to let blood and cause colossal damage and destruction.
“Soon, government will identify and separate those using the name of IPOB to perpetuate crime from those who are actual criminals, kidnappers and armed robbers.
“Citizens have the right to criticize government objectively, but not to take life and burn down government institutions and individual houses in the name of opposition or in any guise,” he reiterated.
