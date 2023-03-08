Politics
Again, Wike criticises PDP for abandoning zoning agreement before presidential primary
The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday renewed his criticism of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for abandoning the zoning principle ahead of its presidential primary last year.
The party had before the primary election in May last year thrown the race for the presidential ticket open contrary to demands by Southern governors and other stakeholders for zoning of the ticket to the region.
Wike and four other governors – Samuel Ortom (Benue State), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State), Seyi Makinde (Oyo State), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State) boycotted the party’s presidential campaigns over the retention of Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman.
The quintet had demanded Ayu’s resignation over his role in the breach of the zoning arrangement by the party’s leadership.
The governor, according to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, spoke when PDP’s senators-elect visited him at his residence in Rumueprikom, Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.
READ ALSO: Wike gives reasons for supporting Tinubu, Obi
Wike noted that Section 7(3)(c) of the PDP constitution demands adherence to the principles of equity, justice, and fairness in the party’s affairs.
He stressed that the non-adherence to the section by PDP leaders was a clear violation of the party’s constitution on zoning which culminated in the party’s defeat in the February 25 presidential election.
He said: “We are proud to have produced the three senators. Out of the 13 House of Reps, they have announced 10, and we (PDP) have taken nine. We believe that when the election is done in the other ones, we will also emerge victorious because Rivers State has always been with PDP as regards the issues of our local elections.
“When our party abandoned the principle of equity, fairness, and justice — when our party abandoned the provisions of our constitution which is the highest anti-party anybody can do, they also have to pay for it.
“If you see that your constitution says this is what you should do, and you abandoned it, you have committed anti-party more than any other thing. Our own is the unity of Nigeria, and that is what we stand for. Unity of Nigeria is far above party interest.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...