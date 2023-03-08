Again, Wike criticises PDP for abandoning zoning agreement before presidential primary

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday renewed his criticism of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for abandoning the zoning principle ahead of its presidential primary last year.

The party had before the primary election in May last year thrown the race for the presidential ticket open contrary to demands by Southern governors and other stakeholders for zoning of the ticket to the region.

Wike and four other governors – Samuel Ortom (Benue State), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State), Seyi Makinde (Oyo State), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State) boycotted the party’s presidential campaigns over the retention of Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman.

The quintet had demanded Ayu’s resignation over his role in the breach of the zoning arrangement by the party’s leadership.

The governor, according to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, spoke when PDP’s senators-elect visited him at his residence in Rumueprikom, Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.

Wike noted that Section 7(3)(c) of the PDP constitution demands adherence to the principles of equity, justice, and fairness in the party’s affairs.

He stressed that the non-adherence to the section by PDP leaders was a clear violation of the party’s constitution on zoning which culminated in the party’s defeat in the February 25 presidential election.

He said: “We are proud to have produced the three senators. Out of the 13 House of Reps, they have announced 10, and we (PDP) have taken nine. We believe that when the election is done in the other ones, we will also emerge victorious because Rivers State has always been with PDP as regards the issues of our local elections.

“When our party abandoned the principle of equity, fairness, and justice — when our party abandoned the provisions of our constitution which is the highest anti-party anybody can do, they also have to pay for it.

“If you see that your constitution says this is what you should do, and you abandoned it, you have committed anti-party more than any other thing. Our own is the unity of Nigeria, and that is what we stand for. Unity of Nigeria is far above party interest.”

