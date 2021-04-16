Again, Yahaya Bello says some PDP Govs may soon defect to APC | Ripples Nigeria

The Kogi State governor and Chairman, Contact and Mobilisation Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Yahaya Bello, has again stated that some governors within the ranks of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will soon join the ruling party.

Bello’s assertion came in the wake of claims that Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle was scheming to decamp from PDP to APC.

He had also late last year, boasted that about eight PDP governors were lined up to defect from the main opposition party, PDP to the APC, soon after the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, defected from the opposition, to the ruling party.

Speaking during his media address after a closed-door meeting of his committee at the APC headquarters on Thursday, in Abuja, Governor Bello said governors in the opposition party knew that things were happening in the APC.

He said: “I have a committee that is called Mobilisation of Youths, Women and People Living with Disabilities, mobilising them to join our party.

“As much as we are mobilising youths, women and people living with disabilities, we are equally mobilising members of other political parties, including governors.

“Remember, there are others that are youthful and those that are youthful at heart so we are bringing them into the party. You will see them in their numbers.

“I told you that it is only one governor that will be the last one to join our party and you can see that everybody is coming into APC because this is where things are happening and this is the party that is moving the country forward.

“That is why you see us strong and we are waxing stronger and moving forward in unison,” he said.

This speculations of defections amongst the governors may not be unconnected to permutations ahead of the 2023 elections with both parties yet to issue an official statement regarding the zoning of elective posts.

