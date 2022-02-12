Again, Yoruba group, Agbekoya, gives Benin Republic ultimatum to release Igboho

A Yoruba socio-cultural group, the Agbekoya Worldwide, has reiterated its call on the government of Benin Republic to either release detained Yoruba Nations activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, legally or they would have no option but to use traditional methods to release the agitator.

The Agbekoya had, earlier in the week, threatened to use ‘juju’ to free Igboho from detention in the West African country if he was not released legally but with the revelation on Wednesday by Igboho’s counsel, Chief Yomi Alliyu that the Benin authorities were on the verge of increasing Igboho’s detention period by another six months, the group has once again, given the country a fresh ultimatum.

Disclosing this at a press conference in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday, the President-General of Agbekoya Worldwide, Chief Kamorudeen Okikiola, said this was the last warning they would be giving to Benin Republic to release Igboho or the group would employ traditional means of securing his release.

Describing Igboho’s detention as illegal, Okikiola noted that the group would no longer allow the agitator Igboho to continue wallowing in detention in the West African country.

“Today’s meeting is purposely for Sunday Igboho who has been in illegal detention in Benin Republic.

“If you all remember, the last time I told them in Osogbo that Agbekoya was going to release Igboho through traditional means, but some people thought it’s just a threat. We are here again in Ibadan. We came to discuss finally how we will secure the release of Sunday Igboho.

Read also: Sunday Igboho to regain freedom soon —Former counsel

“I thank all Yoruba leaders who have intervened on the issue. Agbekoya is one of the oldest associations in Yorubaland.

“Who says we don’t have the power to release Igboho? The power of the olden days still exist till today. For now, we want to explore the legal means of driving home our demand, but if nothing comes out of it, then we may have no other option, but to toe the line of traditional way of releasing him from their custody.

“I am saying it to the authorities of Benin Republic that everything they are doing on the issue of Sunday Igboho is nothing but illegality. If they like, let them move him from one prison to another; that will not prevent us when we are ready to strike.

“We want them to know that we mean business. We want Sunday Igboho to be released immediately. Benin Republic should not dare us. We can do it. They should not allow Nigerian Government to teleguide them.

“Sunday Igboho’s mother is seriously ill. Do they want the old woman to die without seeing her son? His counsel, Yomi Alliyu, has already told us that Igboho has not committed any criminal act to warrant his continued detention.

“We are ready for anything that will happen. Release Sunday Igboho now, no more six months in detention. We don’t need to enter their country before we can set Igboho free. If they like, let them mandate their entire army to guard his prison, that will not stop us,” the group warned.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now