Agbakoba asks Natasha to retract sexual harassment allegation against Akpabio

A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, has asked the Senator representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to retract her sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Agbakoba made the call in a letter dated April 14.

The letter, the second written by the Senior Advocate of Nigeria to Akpoti-Uduaghan since the crisis began, was seen by journalists on Tuesday.

The Senate on March 6 suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for breaching its rules.

In the letter, Agbakoba asked the lawmaker to provide evidence supporting her claim that Akpabio sexually harassed her on December 8, 2023.

The ex-NBA president said the latest letter was in response to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s failure to respond to concerns raised in his first letter.

He also decried the delay in making the allegation public.

Agbakona wrote: “Recall that in our first letter to you, we requested clarification of contradictions in your allegation against our client, Akpabio.

“Of note is the contradiction as to timeline and dates. You have failed to clarify your sexual harassment allegation on Dec. 8, 2023, and your exaltation of Akpabio on your social media accounts (Instagram and X/Twitter) on Dec. 9, 2023—the day after you alleged he sexually harassed you.

“Rather than clarify this contradiction, you deleted the social media post, which to us is extremely concerning.

“You claim that the sexual harassment occurred on December 8, 2023, but your allegation was not made until February 28, 2025. One year and two months later.

“In fact, you took several selfies and group photos with him during these events.

“All these events were posted in warm tones by you on your social media platforms. Please see screenshot copies of your Facebook post(s) and other photos you took with Akpabio. We find this contradictory and unbelievable.

“In light of this and having also failed to clarify inconsistencies pointed out in our first letter to you, we demand that you retract the sexual harassment allegations against our client as they are false and unsubstantiated.”

