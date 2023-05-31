Agbakoba counsels Tinubu on how to unite Nigerians, demands EFCC, service chiefs’ resignation

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, on Wednesday, demanded the resignation of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, and service chiefs.

Agbakoba, who made the call in an interview on Arise TV’s Morning Show, said the resignation of Bawa and the security chiefs would ensure President Bola Tinubu government’s success in its fight against corruption and insecurity.

He stressed that the security agencies are in dire need of new leadership to enable them to tackle optimally the country’s challenges.

The former NBA chief also spoke on his expectations from the current administration.

Agbakoba said: “I would say all service chiefs should honourably resign. All of the security chiefs, including the Inspector-General of Police should go because they have not done well. President Tinubu cannot go on with these service chiefs. We need to create a new security infrastructure.

“Similarly, the anti-corruption process is not working. I have challenged the constitutionality of the EFCC. EFCC is a behemoth. EFCC needs to be dismantled and Mr. Bawa needs to go because what he’s doing is not attracting people’s confidence. He’s always in battle with everybody. Now he’s battling Matawalle. That’s no way to fight corruption.

“So we need to see Mr. Bawa step aside honourably so that the anti-corruption process can be seen to be genuinely fought by the president without any equivocation.

“A lot is expected of President Tinubu and here are a couple of things I would say. National unity; the country is so divided that nothing can happen without him making a big attempt to unite Nigerians.

“I would suggest that he can call a meeting of the sub-nationalities of Nigeria – the Afeniferes and the Ohanezes because these guys have a very strong hold on their ethnic nationalities. If that happens and it is successful, that then pushes the way forward for him to unleash a couple of big programmes.”

