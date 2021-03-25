Agency warns of imminent devastating floods, counsels govts, citizens | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency has warned against impending floods in 2021 and advised residents of riverine areas to relocate.

The Director-General of the agency, Clement Nze on Wednesday at a press conference in Abuja urged the government and citizens to take proactive measures so as to prevent devastating consequences.

He said this was because Nigeria was at the receiving end of disastrous floods among the nine countries of the River Niger Basin.

He said, “There is still time for states/LGAs (Local Government Areas) and individuals to take necessary steps to avert or minimise the disastrous effects of flood in the year 2021.

“As the country gradually steps into the 2021/2022 Hydrological Year in the River Niger Basin which covers nine countries of Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Chad, Cote D’Ivoire, Guinea, Mall, Niger and Nigeria, it means that Nigeria is gradually inching towards the peak rainy season with its attendant flood incidents.

“Nigeria’s geographical location downstream of all the countries in this Basin places it at the receiving end of disastrous floods and pollution from all the countries upstream.”

Mr Nze said persistent flooding and flood disasters had become a regular occurrence in Nigeria since 2012 when the country experienced its worst flood disaster leading to the lost of lives and properties.

“It is in the light of the above that NIHSA wishes to urge the states and the general public to take necessary measures to prevent the ugly flooding menace of the past years,” Nze said.

The agency recommended that the government should consider clearing of drainage systems and canals and also embark on projects for improving hydraulic conveyance of surface run-offs during peak flows.

