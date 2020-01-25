Agency woos youths to key into aquaculture

Mr Emeka Iloghalu, the Managing Director, Anambra State Fisheries and Aquaculture Business Development Agency (FABDA), has called on unemployed youths to key into aquaculture.

Iloghalu made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Saturday.

According to him, aquaculture is a branch of agriculture and very lucrative business that can build up the state’s economy and boost its Gross Domestic Product if well harnessed.

He said that youths should key into the state’s initiative with a view to developing the value of fisheries and aquaculture and earn a livelihood from it.

Iloghalu said that 2020 would be very eventful for fisheries and aquaculture business in the state and encouraged unemployed youths to look at its direction.

Read also: LASSA FEVER: Expert offers advice on avoiding the plague

He said that the state government had put machinery in place toward the development of fishery industry.

The managing director appealed to local and outside investors to tap into it.

Iloghalu said that ideas had been gathered on how to boost the fisheries and aquaculture business in the state, saying that everything was set to execute the plan.

“We are set to construct fish villages across the three senatorial districts with modern facilities and later replicate same in the 21 local government areas.

”This is job creation on its own,” he said.

Iloghalu said that the agency was working hard to attract local and foreign investors to invest in the fishery industry with a view to becoming a centre in aquaculture business.

He said that FABDA had created private sector initiative for fisheries and aquaculture lovers and had mandate to attract other persons to the initiative.

Iloghalu commended the state government for the support and encouragement to the agency, saying that the agency would do its best to make people have interest in fisheries and aquaculture business.

“We will try to build fishery academy where those that are willing to embark on fishery project will be enlightened,” he said. (NAN)

Join the conversation

Opinions