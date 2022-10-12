AGF gives EFCC approval to prosecute ex-minister, Sen Stella Oduah, others over alleged 5bn fraud

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) approval to prosecute the former Aviation Minister, Sen. Stella Oduah, and others.

The prosecuting counsel, Hassan Liman, SAN, gave the information at the resumed hearing on the matter, on Wednesday.

Justice Ekwo had, on May 10, fixed today for the arraignment of the defendants following a letter from the office of the AGF in response to a petition. written by counsel to the 8th defendant in the suit, Ogbu James, SAN.

The defendants had been unfairly prejudiced against prosecution according to a petition that was written to the AGF before they took their plea.

The court adjourned while it waited for a response from the AGF.

Read also:Stella Oduah blows hot, gives NYSC 48 hrs to retract statement that she absconded service

The AGF finally responded to the plea of the defendants, giving him the go-ahead to proceed with the case.

When the matter was called for the defendants to take their plea, counsel to the EFCC, Mr Liman, informed that the AGF had finally responded to the petition and given a nod in a letter for the matter to proceed.

The senior lawyer said that there were nearly 30 witnesses lined up to testify in the suit.

Lawyers for the defendants, including Onyechi Ikpeazu, acknowledged receipt of the letter from the AGF. All parties were directed by the judge to put their house in order.

Ekwo said the trial would be on a day-to-day basis and adjourned until Feb. 13, Feb. 14, Feb. 15, Feb. 16 and Feb. 17, 2023 for a hearing.

Oduah was expected to be arraigned on the charges of N5 billion fraud and financial misappropriation.

Gloria, Nwosu, and Chukwuma Chinyere are other the defendants in the case, marked: FHC/ ABJ/CR/316/2020.

Others also include Global Offshore and Marine Ltd, Tip Top Global Resources Ltd, Crystal Television Ltd, Sobora International Ltd, and others.

They are accused of conspiracy, money laundering, and maintaining anonymous bank accounts with a commercial bank. They will be charged with 25 counts.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now