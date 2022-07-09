AGF Malami marries Buhari’s daughter, Nana Hadiza, as third wife

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami on Friday, got married to one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Nana Hadiza, at the Presidential Villa Mosque in Abuja.

The wedding fathia, which was confirmed by Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, Malam Garba Shehu, was attended by the First Family and selected guests as the President wanted it to be a low key event.

The 41-year-old Nana Hadiza is one of President Buhari’s daughters from a previous marriage before he later got married to Aisha Buhari. It will be her second marriage as she was said to have been previously married with four children before leaving her husband some years ago.

Nana Hadiza is also Malami’s third wife as he already has two wives.

The marriage is also the third in the President’s family since he assumed office as he has conducted weddings for three of his children including Zahra Ahmed Indimi, Yusuf Buhari and Aisha Mohammed Sha’aban.

