AGF Malami replies EFCC ex-boss, Magu, says he’s ready to appear before Salami panel

Abubakar Malami, Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justic, has expressed his willingness to testify before the Justice Ayo Salami presidential panel, if he is summoned.

Malami, who stated this during an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday morning, was reacting to a letter by the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, calling on Salami to summon the AGF.

Malami also explained that he had nothing to hide and would not hesitate to give the Salami-led panel his full cooperation if need be.

In response to a question, the minister said: “So, if indeed the Ayo Salami panel invites Abubakar Malami as a person or the AGF in the person of Abubakar Malami for any testimony, for any clarification, for examination or cross-examination for that matter, Abubakar Malami will wholeheartedly, gladly within the spirit and context of the rule of law be there to testify, be there to be cross-examined, be there to be examined within the context of the rule of law.

“Our position as a government is to be submissive to the rule of law and the rule of law component of it requires that when we are called upon to clarify issues, when we are called upon to be examined, when we are called upon to be cross-examined, Abubakar Malami will be there and will gladly cooperate with the inquiry institution and that indeed was an attribute of the government that translated to the victory we are seeing today arising from P&ID.

“Abubakar Malami has along the line, within the chain of the arbitral process, submitted to uncountable invitations, responded to uncountable requests for clarification of issues and indeed executed uncountable witness statements for the purpose of putting the record straight and the case of Salami will certainly not be an exception.”

It would be recalled that the embattled suspended EFCC boss, who is being investigated by the Salami panel, had in a letter to the Justice Salami panel, through his lawyer, Wahab Shittu, asked that the AGF be summoned.

Citing Section 36(a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Nigerian Constitution, Shittu said: “Based on the foregoing, we humbly request that the Honourable Attorney General, who is the main accuser in these proceedings, be graciously invited to give evidence in connection with the subject matter of this inquiry with specific reference to our client in the interest of fair hearing.

“We believe this request ought to be resolved before our client is called upon to enter his defence in these proceedings.”

