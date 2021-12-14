AGF Malami reveals Nigerian govt’s efforts to recover stolen assets stashed abroad

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, has revealed the ongoing efforts by the Federal Government towards ensuring the retrieval of stolen assets stashed abroad.

Malami made this known on Monday at the ninth session of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) held in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt, noting that Nigeria was collaborating with various jurisdictions in its efforts to recover stolen assets stashed abroad.

In a statement issued by Dr Umar Gwandu, his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, the Minister noted that the essence was to further highlight the importance of beneficial ownership transparency.

He said, “Nigeria, together with Pakistan, the State of Palestine, Peru, Saudi Arabia, and Kenya submitted a draft resolution entitled: “Enhancing Access to, and Use of, Beneficial Ownership Information” to facilitate the identification, recovery, and return of assets.

“Significant progress had been recorded in the efforts to combat corruption in Nigeria.

“We will continue to make significant progress in our efforts to prevent and combat corruption, block leakages and recover our stolen assets.”

Read also: AGF Malami goofed on ‘state of emergency’ in Anambra comment —Obi

He recalled that new laws and acts had been enacted by Nigerian government to better combat corruption in the country.

“An effective Criminal Justice System is necessary for investigation and sanctioning corruption. Nigeria implementing the Justice Sector Reform Strategy is actively involved in International Cooperation Mechanisms, Mutual Legal Assistance, and reform of the Criminal Justice System.

“We recently enacted a Mutual Legal Assistance Law in line with the recommendations from the UNCAC review, and also enacted the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit Act, to create a stand-alone Financial Intelligence Unit,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now