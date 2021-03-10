AGF office not investigating Tinubu, but... –Malami | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
AGF office not investigating Tinubu, but… –Malami
The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation is not investigating the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Bola Tinubu, the AGF, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said.
Malami said this during an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today’ programme on Tuesday.
The AGF, however, said he could not say if the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or the Code of Conduct Bureau were investigating Tinubu since the two agencies had statutory powers to commence probes and prosecute people.
Responding to a question, he said, “The Office of the AGF, as you rightly know, has not taken any decision, has not filed or instituted any action before any court in the land relating to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Read also: Malami says Nigerian govt to establish specialised courts, judicial divisions on GBV
“But then, within the context of the law, as you rightly know, the EFCC and the Code of Conduct Bureau are all statutory bodies vested with statutory powers to act within the context of the law establishing them. So, I am not in a position to give you a precise answer.
“The Office of the AGF and its arm, which is the Director of Public Prosecutions, has not initiated any proceedings and no investigation has been instituted at its instance by any agency of the government be it EFCC or the Code of Conduct Bureau.”
The EFCC had in November 2020 written a letter to the CCB requesting copies of Tinubu’s asset declaration form.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
10-man Porto knock Juve out of Champions League; Dortmund through
Juventus were stunned by Porto in their round-of-16 tie of the Champions League after the Portuguese side battled through to...
Aruna into last-16 at WTT Star Contender after beating Japan’s Morizono
Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has reached the round of 16 of the men’s singles event at the World Table Tennis (WTT)...
Rohr calls up Musa, Uzoho, 22 others for Benin, Lesotho AFCON qualifiers
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has invited a total of 24 players for this month’s Africa cup of Nations (AFCON)...
CAF cancels 2021 U-17 AFCON, gives three reasons
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cancelled the 2021 edition of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following...
Tuchel extends unbeaten run as Chelsea manager in win over Everton
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel on Monday extended his unbeaten run to 11 matches having avoided defeat since his arrival to...
Latest Tech News
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...