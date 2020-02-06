AGF says Nigeria’ll get $318m Abacha loot in next 72 days

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has said that the sum of $318,460,329 looted by General Sani Abacha would be received by the Federal Government in the next 72 days.

He stated this when he spoke during a telephone interview with Channels Television during the programme, Politics Today on Wednesday.

The AGF, who is in the United States (US), said that the agreement between the entrusted parties was set and complete.

Read also: DIEZANI BRIBE: Court to watch bank video of ex-minister, lawyer accused of N450m fraud

The AGF travelled to the US to finalise agreement with the Island of Jersey, United States of America and the Federal Government of Nigeria for the money to be repatriated to Nigeria.

“The agreement has been signed and executed and we are looking forward towards the repatriation of the looted money.”

“We are looking at around 72 days from Tuesday when the tripartite agreement was signed and executed by the party,” he said.

The money is currently in the custody of Island of Jersey where it was deposited.

Join the conversation

Opinions