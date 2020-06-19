Aggrieved APC member asks court to stop INEC from recognizing Ajimobi, Eta

An aggrieved member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Charles Ude, on Friday, asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing the former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, as Acting National Chairman of the party.

Ude, who is a lawyer, also asked the court to restrain the commission from having any dealings with the Deputy National Chairman, Hilliard Eta, who is currently acting in place of the absent Ajimobi.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/640/2020, the plaintiff, contended that Ajimobi lacked the locus standi to pilot the affairs of the party, saying he was not validly appointed by the suspended National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

According to him, Oshiomhole appointed Ajimobi into office at a time he had been suspended by his Ward in Edo State.

He prayed the court to among other things, determine whether having regard to the entirety of the constitution of the 1st Defendant (APC), a suspended member of the 1st Defendant can validly exercise the powers and discharge the functions/duties of the National Chairman of the 1st Defendant?

“Whether in view of the suspension of the 2nd Defendant on the 2nd day of November 2019 as affirmed by the Nigerian Court of Appeal in Appeal No: CA/A/188/2020 on the 16th day of June 2020, all the decisions taken by the 2nd Defendant as the National Chairman of the 1st Defendant (during the subsistence of his suspension) is not invalid, null and void and liable to be set aside?”, the suit read.

