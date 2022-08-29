Aggrieved APC members in Ogun write Gov Abiodun, give conditions for support in 2023

Some aggrieved members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ogun State on Monday gave Governor Dapo Abiodun some conditions for them to support his second term bid in 2023.

The aggrieved members were councillorship aspirants who lost out in last year’s local government elections in the state.

The politicians who came together under the aegis of “Aggrieved APC Councillorship Aspirants Forum,” in a letter signed by the group’s convener, Ayo Mayami, and addressed to the governor, claimed that they were cheated, sidelined and abandoned by the party.

They, however, applauded Abiodun for returning the N50,000 paid for expression of interest form.

The aggrieved members appealed to the governor to meet their demands, and assured him of over 200,000 votes in return.

The letter read: “Now most indigenes and residents of Ogun State can subscribe to this unarguable fact that our father, leader, performing administrator, the number one (1) citizen & executive governor of ogun State, his excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun is a listening and do-the-talk leader.

“Your Excellency Sir, we are aggrieved with the leadership of APC in our various Local Governments because we have been cheated, sidelined and abandoned. But then it’s sacrosanct we intimate you on the resolution of our ever-dynamic and sagacious comrades to put forward this set of demands to be heard by you sir.

“Nevertheless, we feel that if the below set of demands could be honoured by our performing governor, we would not only give testimonies in churches and mosques but to do all we can with the help of Almighty God to deliver our mandate of over 200,000 votes to support a host of other party stakeholders in the 2023 general elections.

“The demands include appointment of three of its members as ‘Supervisory Councilor’, ‘Special Adviser’, and ‘Consultant’ in each of the 20 local government areas in the state.

“(ii) All salary arrears since the local government appointees have been sworn in the same would be paid to all local government appointments received by ACAF members.

“(iii) The ACAF appointments would share the same date status with the previous local governments’ appointments i.e the date status of the previous appointment will be in uniform with that of ACAF.

The group also demanded the responsibility of nominating at least 50 percent of APC councillorship candidates in the next local council election in Ogun State.

