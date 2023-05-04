Politics
Aggrieved Bauchi politicians flood election tribunal with 45 petitions
Politicians aggrieved over the outcome of the last governorship, National and State House of Assembly elections in Bauchi State have flooded the state election petition tribunal with over 45 petitions.
A list of the petitions put up at the secretariat of the tribunal in Bauchi, the state capital on Thursday, showed that four of the petitions are challenging the declaration of Governor Bala Mohammed as winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.
The petitions, according to the notice, are from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and its governorship candidate, Sen. Halliru Jika, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and its governorship candidate, former Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) and the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) and its governorship candidate, Ahmed Umar-Farouk.
Twenty six of the petitions challenged results of the State House of Assembly election, 10 for the House of Representatives while five are for senatorial elections conducted on March 18 and February 25, respectively.
ELECTIONS RESULTS: Bauchi APC demands removal of INEC REC, for allegedly breaching electoral act
A breakdown of the petitions by constituncies reveals that they were from the Shira/Giade; Katagum, Zaki, Jama’are/Itas, Ningi/Warji and Bauchi Federal Constituencies elections.
Others were Ganjuwa/Darazo; Misau/Dambam, Alkaleri/Kirfi and Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Gederal Constituencies elecions.
Three petitions challenged the Bauchi North Senatorial District election, one each for the Bauchi Central and Bauchi South Senatorial District elections, respectively, the notice showed.
