Aggrieved politicians behind Imo attacks – Gov Uzodinma | Ripples Nigeria

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, said on Wednesday aggrieved politicians were behind the attack on the headquarters of the state police command and the custodial centre in Owerri, the state capital.

Unknown gunmen had in the early hours of Monday attacked the custodial centre and freed 1,844 inmates.

They also raided the police command headquarters and wreaked havoc on the facility.

Uzodinma, who stated this when he featured on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, however, dismissed the claim that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) perpetrated the attacks.

He said: “The attackers’ tactics is that they try to identify grievances of people in a particular area. If it is in Imo State and probably there are some IPOB people who are not happy, they hire hoodlums from outside Imo State, they bring them in pretending to be IPOB and they commit these crimes and they go away.

READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly attack another police station in Imo

“So, it is not about IPOB. Yes, we agree, we have aggrieved IPOB members but I can tell you those who are doing this destruction, most of them were brought in from outside Imo State.

“What is important for Nigerians to know is the plot by a group of aggrieved politicians to destabilise the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

“I have done some thorough investigation and I have some credible lead as to those who are sponsoring these activities of these hoodlums.”

Join the conversation

Opinions