Entertainment
AGN boss, Emeka Rollas says Nollywood not dumping ground for evicted BBNaija housemates
The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) president, Emeka Rollas has slammed movie producers who feature evicted Big Brother Naija housemates in their films.
In an Instagram post, the AGN president stated that Nollywood is not a ‘dumping ground’ for evicted contestants.
The actor declared participants of the show unfit for Nigeria’s film industry.
Read also: Emeka Ike dropped as AGN President
“Nollywood! Not a dumping ground for evictees!!! Case closed,” Rollas wrote on Instagram.
This is the first time the AGN president will be frowning at the involvement of Big Brother stars in the movie industry.
Several notable reality stars such as BrightO, Mercy Eke, etc. have appeared in Nollywood, however, none have been able to attain notable success.
