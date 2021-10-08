Entertainment
AGN President, Emeka Rollas, slams actor Chiwetalu Agu for wearing Biafran regalia
The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas has reacted to the arrest of renowned Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu on Thursday, October 7 in Onitsha, Anambra State.
A statement published by the Nigerian army on Thursday, said the veteran actor was reportedly taken to 82 Division Enugu with the military claiming his regalia was an act of incitement towards a proscribed group.
Emeka Rollas, president of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has now reacted to his arrest, specifically slamming the actor for wearing the Biafra insignia especially given the security situation in the South East.
He said that the Guild is doing everything possible to ensure Chiwetalu Agu is released.
“I don’t know why he put on Biafra regalia. The state is hot.” Rochas told newsmen.
“We are in talk with the military officials to ensure he is released.
I heard they have taken him to 82 Division of the Nigeria Military base. We will do our best.”
