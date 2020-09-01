Agri-tech startup, Hello Tractor, gains admission into Mastercard S.P. programme

Mastercard’s Start Path engagement programme has announced the admission of Nigerian agri-tech startup Hello Tractor to join its programme.

The initiative was born in a bid to invest in technology through provision of access to experts and infrastructure.

The startup, Hello Tractor, connects tractor owners to farmers through an Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled digital solution that bridges the gap between manual and mechanised farming.

Industry insights revealed that the startup operates across Nigeria and Kenya, allowing smallholders farmers to more easily access affordable tractor services.

READ ALSO: Egypt-based food-tech startup Ordera secures seed funding

Since its inception, the startup has helped farmers plant on time and increase yields, improving their overall performance as agric players.

The admission, according to Mastercard is “one of 11 startups from across the world to be accepted into the Mastercard Start Path programme,” as it looks to assist “emerging brands grow, diversify and build their businesses.”

Join the conversation

Opinions