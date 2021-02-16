Latest
Agric Minister reveals FG to train 30,000 workers in revamp of extension services across Nigeria
The Federal Government, on Monday announced that it had trained over 30,000 workers as part of efforts to reinvigorate extension services and encourage agricultural productivity in the country.
Sabo Nanono, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development stated this at the National Wheat Farmers Field Day at Jakarade plantation in Danbatta Local Government Area of Kano state.
Nanono said the federal government planned to train 70,000 workers, adding that 30,000 of them had completed their training designed to expose them to modern farming techniques, fertiliser and chemical application.
He said the measure was imperative towards equipping farmers with modern farming techniques, crop processing and entrepreneurial skills, to add value to agricultural produce.
The minister said the Federal Government had initiated sound extension programmes, to transform agriculture and achieve food security, and urged state governments to engage them to enhance farmer support services at the grassroots.
According to him, the programme was focused on encouraging wheat production and processing, to reduce importation of the commodity into the country.
Nanono further urged state governments to encourage the development of small scale wheat processing mills to enhance the availability of flour and other wheat products.
In his remark, the Kano State Deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna, said the state government had concluded plans to establish additional water bodies and upgrade existing dams to encourage wheat cultivation and other irrigation activities.
Gawuna said the government had embarked on the rehabilitation and desilting of Watari dam and upgrade of irrigation schemes in Bagwai LGA.
Read also: Nigerian govt to support farmers with interest-free loans —Agric minister
While reiterating the government’s commitment to supporting farmers, Gawuna urged the farmers to utilise the inputs to improve their productivity.
Also speaking, Alhaji Salihu Muhammad, Chairman, Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria, called for the inclusion of wheat farmers into the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrower Programme (APB).
According to him, the exclusion of their 200,000 registered members had negatively affected wheat production in the country.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN) had provided support to 800 farmers in Kano, Kebbi and Jigawa States to accelerate wheat cultivation.
The farmers were provided with improved seeds variety, fertilisers, chemicals and 50 threshers under a soft loan scheme designed to enhance farmer access to inputs and extension services.
FMAN, in collaboration with Oxfam and agricultural research institutes, had also established wheat farming service centres in 15 LGAs in the participating states, while plans were underway to expand the scope of the programme to mobilise additional participation.
Werner ends goal drought as Chelsea beat Newcastle to reclaim fourth spot
Timo Werner scored for the first time in 14 games for Chelsea as the Blues defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in the Premier League on Monday.
Werner, who joined the team at the start of the season, bagged an assist and also scored to seal the victory at Stamford Bridge.
The 24-year-old’s cross rebounded out to Olivier Giroud to net Chelsea’s opener on the half hour mark, after the striker replaced the injured Tammy Abraham.
Read Also: Rohr says Okoye is Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper
He then made it 2-0 eight minutes later, scrambling in a flick-on at the back post.
The victory sees Thomas Tuchel’s men move back up to fourth place, ahead of West Ham, who had earlier climbed to fourth after beating Sheffield United 3-0.
The Hammers are however level on points with Chelsea but both sides sit above defending champions Liverpool, who sit on sixth spot and behind by two points.
Lagos panel didn’t declare Lekki tollgate crime scene – LCC
The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) claimed on Monday the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry probing alleged rights violations by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) never designated the Lekki tollgate a crime scene.
Armed soldiers had on October 20 last year shot #ENDSARS protesters at the tollgate.
The incident sparked outrage within and outside the country.
The Managing Director of LCC, Mr. Yomi Omomuwasan, who disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos, said the tollgate was never shut down on the order of the panel.
He also sympathised with the families of victims of the #ENDSARS protest.
READ ALSO: LEKKI TOLLGATE CLOSURE: Lagos government, LCC lost N2.4bn in three months
He said: “We appeal once again for a reason to prevail and peace to reign. No litigation lasts forever. Our hearts and prayers are still with all those who suffered one form of loss or the other in the anarchy that gripped our state before and after the October 20 incident.”
A group of youths who came together under the #OccupyLekki movement had last Saturday protested the planned reopening of the tollgate.
At least 40 protesters were arrested and arraigned in a mobile court in Panti, Yaba.
They were later granted bail by the court and asked to report in court with a certificate of COVID-19 test in March.
Serena just wants to win, not obsessed with equalling record —Coach
Serena Williams is only interested in winning the Australian Open and not obsessed with equalling the record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.
This was according to her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, who went on to say he does not think Willams need the validation.
The 23-time Grand Slam winner is set to face Simona Halep in the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park, as she fights on to win her first major title since childbirth.
Serena last won a Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2017 while she was pregnant. Since her return, she has reached four major finals but has failed to win.
“Clearly she came back to tennis to win some other Grand Slams, so that’s for sure the goal,” said coach Mouratoglou.
Read Also: Australian Open delay helped with my recovery from injury —Serena
“Now, she’s not as obsessed with the 24 than most of the people in the tennis world, but definitely she wants to win Grand Slams.
“There is tennis before the Open era and tennis after the Open era. We all know it’s two different sports. It’s an amateur sport and a professional sport. It doesn’t really make sense to compare.”
Margaret Court holds the record of most major wins – 24 – setting the record that straddled the amateur and Open eras, with 13 of her triumphs coming in the pre-professional age before 1968.
Williams lost to Halep in the final of Wimbledon in 2019. They go head-to-head again on Tuesday for a spot in the semifinals.
