Aguero retires from professional football following heart problem

Barcelona forward, Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement from professional football following a heart problem.

The Argentine is quitting the games after just about six months of joining the Spanish giants from Manchester City.

Aguero made only five appearances for the Catalan side as a result of injuries and health problems since the move.

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital on 30 October after experiencing “chest discomfort” during a 1-1 draw with Alaves.

“The decision I have made, I have taken it for my health,” said Aguero at a conference held close to the Nou Camp on Wednesday.

“This conference is to communicate that I have decided to stop playing football. It’s a very difficult moment.

“When they did the first physical test on me in the clinic, the medical staff called me to tell me there was a very big possibility that I wouldn’t be able to keep playing. From that point I was processing it all but it wasn’t easy. One of the doctors told me straight up, ‘that’s enough’.

“I want to tell everyone that I did everything possible. I dreamt about playing football since I was five years old and I first touched a ball. I never thought I would get to Europe, so I want to show my gratitude to everyone regardless of where I trained.

“I’m proud of the career I’ve had and am fortunate it is happening to me now rather than before. I don’t know what awaits me in the next life but I know there are a lot of people who love me and want the best for me.”

Aguero became Manchester City’s all-time leading scorer before joining Barcelona on a free transfer in July.

He finishes his career with 427 goals in 786 games.

He scored 18 hat-tricks in his career, including 12 in the Premier League – a record in England’s top flight.

