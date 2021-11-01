Aguero set for three months out after falling sick during game

Sergio Aguero is set to be away from his sport for the three months after suffering chest pains during a game for Barcelona against Alaves at the weekend.

The La Liga club announced on Monday that the forward will not play for three months during which they will determine his recovery process.

Aguero had cardiological tests in hospital after being taken ill during the game and taken straight to the clinic afterwards.

“[Aguero] is unavailable for selection and during the next three months the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process. ,” Barca said in a statement.

Read Also: Barca held to draw in first game under interim boss Sergi Barjuan

The 33-year-old received treatment for several minutes on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

Aguero already said on social media that he was “very excited to face the recovery process”.

The former Manchester City striker was making just his second start for Barcelona after sustaining an injury in pre-season.

He joined the Spanish giants on a two-year deal in the summer after a 10-year spell at City, during which he became the club’s all-time leading scorer with 260 goals in 390 games.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now