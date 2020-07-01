Ahead of 2023 election, Falana, Na’Abba, Ezekwesili, others form new political movement

At least 30 prominent Nigerians including activists, academics, and other professionals have formed a new political movement called National Consultative Front ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a communiqué put together by the NCF after a month-long nationwide consultations and virtual meetings, and released to journalists at its National Secretariat in Abuja, the group highlighted its objectives to include mobilising Nigerians for a popular mass action towards political and constitutional reforms that would benefit the country and its citizens.

Those that had been associated with the group include the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’abba; former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia; former president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, former military governor of Kaduna State, Col. Abubakar Umar (retd.), former Minister of Finance, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili; Prof. Jibo Ibrahim; Yabagi Sanni; Amb, Nkoyo Toyo, Isa Aremu, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, and Senator Shehu Sani.

Others are – Prof. Remi Sonaiya, Mallam Tanko Yinusa, Alhaji Shettima Yerima, Lady Funke Awolowo, Peter Ameh, and Ogbeni Lanre Banjo, among others.

The group will be unveiled to the public later this month.

