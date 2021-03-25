Ahead of 2023 polls NIPPS urges political parties to embrace use of media | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Ahead of 2023 polls NIPPS urges political parties to embrace use of media
The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru in Plateau State, has advised political parties to embrace the use of media, especially social media for voters’ mobilisation and membership drive, ahead of the 2023 general elections.
NIPSS Director-General Brig.-Gen. Chukwuemeka Udaya gave the advice at a workshop on Enhancing Political Parties Visibility in social and Mainstream Media on Wednesday, March 24, in Abuja.
Udaya, represented by NIPSS Director of Research, Prof. Pam Dung Sha, described the media, both conventional and social as an important instrument for parties in recruiting members and for sharing ideas of national and international importance.
He advised that ahead of the 2023 elections, for political parties to cover more ground for mobilisation and engagement of the electorate with fewer resources, they needed to use the media.
He said that only a few political parties were taking advantages of social media in spite of its abound opportunities for election strategies and voters’ mobilisation in the country.
“It is a truism that the dynamic nature of information communication technology in the global space has brought about a paradigm shift in nearly every facet of human endeavour, and the Political process is no exception to this development.
Read also: Buhari’s exit will not affect APC in 2023 – Party chieftain
“The media has become a strategic choice of communication for political engagement globally, most especially during election campaigns.
“The role which social media played during the 2015 and 2019 General Elections in Nigeria was remarkable.
“Evidence from baseline studies by the political parties’ leadership and policy development centre of NIPSS in 2018 indicated that most political parties in Nigeria were not very effective in the use of social and mainstream media to enhance their visibility.
“This indeed deprived and are still depriving them of the great opportunity to recruit members as well as adequately engaged with the electorates on critical issues of governance and national development.”
He described the workshop as part of the ongoing activities by the NIPSS-PPLPDC under EU-SDGN to discuss and address the concern.
Udaya said that the workshop which was organised for national publicity secretaries and ICT/social media desk officers of political parties was designed as part of efforts to strengthen political parties and the party system in the country.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
‘Nothing surprises me anymore’ – Akpeyi shrugs off exclusion from Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi says he is not surprised that his name was missing in Nigeria’s squad for the...
Rohr hopes to inflict Benin with first home defeat in eight years
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed the desire to end the eight-year unbeaten home run that the Squirrels of...
FIFA extends bans on Blatter, Valcke by six years eight months
FIFA has extended the ban on its former president, Sepp Blatter, and former secretary-general, Jerome Valcke by eight years and...
AFCON Qualifiers: Full house in Super Eagles camp as Iheanacho arrives
Kelechi Iheanacho has arrived at the Eko Hotel and Suites camp of the Super Eagles ahead of their international outings...
Buhari to declare National Sports Festival open April 6
President Muhammadu Buhari will declare open the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled in Edo State on April 6. The...
Latest Tech News
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...