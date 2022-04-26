Ahead of APC primaries, Buhari to host Tinubu, other party leaders at Iftar dinner

President Muhammadu Buhari is to meet with leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for an Iftar dinner at the Presidential Villa in Abuja today.

The invitation was contained in a State House memorandum dated April 22, 2023, written to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, by the President’s Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Former Lagos State Governor and Presidential contender Bola Tinubu, former APC National Chairmen Dr John Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole, former Adamawa State Governor Murtala Nyako, and former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba are among those expected to attend.

Bisi Akande, the party’s first interim chairman, former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu-Sheriff, former Zamfara State Governor, Ahmed Yarima, former Sokoto State Governor, Aliyu Wamako, former Edo State Governor, Oserheimen Osunbor, former Yobe State Governor, Bukar Ibrahim, General Muhammed Magoro, Senators Lawal Shuaibu, Aba Aji, Tijjani Tumsah are to also grace the occasion.

