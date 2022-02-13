Ahead of convention, APC begins sale of forms on Monday

The Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe, has confirmed that the party will, on Monday, commence the sale of forms to all aspirants vying for national offices ahead of the party’s national convention slated for February 26.

The schedule of activities as released by Akpanudoedehe on Sunday, states that the purchase of forms will take place only at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

“Sale of Forms to all aspirants vying for National Offices commences on Monday, 14/02/2022, at the APC National Secretariat.

“Submission of completed forms and accompanying documents at the APC National Secretariat is on or before Saturday, 19/02/2022,” the release noted.

“The publication of the members of the sub-committees for the national convention is scheduled to take place on February 19, 2022, while screening of all aspirants vying for national offices would take place between February 20 and 22, 2022.

“The screening appeal committees to hear and resolve complaints arising from the screening exercise would be held on February 23,” the schedule added.

