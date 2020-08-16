Ahead of Edo, Ondo elections, IGP orders police actions against illegal arms

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday ordered the Commissioners of Police in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to immediately initiate appropriate actions against illegal firearms.

He asked the police commissioners to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute any individual or group in possession of illegal firearms across the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the order was aimed at curbing the proliferation of firearms in the country ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

According to him, the directive has become necessary against the backdrop of the deliberate arming and movement of political thugs and other criminal elements across the country.

The Force spokesman added that the order was also targeted at addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the country, contrary to the provisions of the Firearms Act.

Mba said the IGP had also directed the police commissioners to immediately convene an enlightenment meeting of all vigilance groups and quasi- security outfits spread across the country.

He revealed that the idea was to ensure that their activities were in conformity with the extant laws guiding their establishment and operations.

The statement read: “The IGP observed that several civil groups, vigilantes, quasi states and regional security outfits under various guise are arming themselves with prohibited firearms and weapons in contravention of the provisions of the Firearms Act. If unchecked, the trend will pose serious threat to national security.”

