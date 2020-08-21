Ahead of guber, DSS invites Kabaka, nine other APC leaders in Edo

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday invited 10 leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State to a meeting ahead of next month’s governorship election in the state.

In a letter addressed to one of the APC stalwarts in the state, Tony Adun (Kabaka) and dated August 20, 2020, DSS said the meeting would take place on Saturday at its office in Benin City, the state capital.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public by the agency, sources said it was part of ongoing efforts at ensuring a hitch-free election in Edo.

READ ALSO: EDO GUBER: APC alleges proliferation of firearms

The letter read: “I am directed to invite you to an important meeting with the State Director of Security.

“You are to come with the following persons: Osakpamwan Eriyo, National Chairman, RTEAN; Ehis Adams, APC Leader Oredo; Osaro Idahosa, APC Leader Ikpoba-Okha; Okunbor Roberts, APC Leader, Ovia South West LGA; Atarodo, APC member; Kingsley Amedo, APC member; Richard Obe, APC member; Osarobo Idehen, APC member; Dr. Emma, APC member.”

Join the conversation

Opinions