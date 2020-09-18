Ahead of guber polls, Dep gov alleges of plot to arrest him

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu has denied reports that he had been arrested.

He however, said in a statement on Friday by his spokesman, Benjamin Atu, that there was an ongoing plan to arrest him.

Atu said that the alleged plot to arrest the deputy governor was being plotted so that the former governor of the state and the All Progressives Congress (APC) ex-national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, could have an opportunity to manipulate the election in Edo North.

“The Deputy Governor has not been arrested but we are aware of an ongoing plan to arrest him over unfounded lies so that Oshiomhole and his cohorts will have the freedom to rig the Edo North Senatorial district election.”

“President Muhammadu Buhari has kicked against rigging of the election in Edo state, promising to congratulate whoever emerges as the winner.

“But Adams Oshiomhole and Osagie Ize-Iyamu (APC candidate) who felt betrayed by the President’s statement decided to use the back door to arrest the deputy governor in the name of illegal possession of arms.

“It is a lie from the pit of hell and a heap of rubbish to mention the name of the deputy governor in such a mundane practice of democracy.

“We are calling on President Buhari and the international community to immediately prevail and call Oshiomhole and his thugs to order to avert unrest that may follow their actions”, Atu said.

