Ahead of handover, Kwara Gov, AbdulRazaq, dissolves cabinet

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has dissolved the State Executive Council ahead of the May 29 handover.

AbdulRazaq who dissolved his cabinet on Tuesday at a valedictory service held at the Government House in Ilorin, said the move was necessary to pave way for the transition committee to prepare the ground for the inauguration.

The governor who thanked members of the Council for their contributions to the success of his administration in the last four years, said based on their good performances, most of them would be considered in the next dispensation when he will resume his second tenure.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Aliyu Kora Sabi, thanked the governor and the people of the state for the opportunity given to them to serve.

