Ahead of NEC meeting, PGF chief proposes solutions to APC crises

The Director General of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Salihu Lukman, on Saturday advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) to set up a fact-finding panel to look into the disciplinary actions taken by the party National Working Committee (NWC).

He said the APC National Executive Council (NEC) meeting slated for March 17 should activate Article 21 of the party’s constitution with the appointment of respective fact-finding committees to look into suspension slammed on some members of the party by the NWC.

He, however, noted that the NWC lacked the powers to take the disciplinary actions it took against some NWC members in the last two years.

Lukman stated these in a written intervention released to journalists in Abuja.

He said: “With the emergency National Executive Council of APC scheduled to hold Tuesday, March 17, 2020, apart from the issue of appointing Acting National Chairman, the resolution of cases of so-called suspension of members of the National Working Committee would have to be addressed.

“This is very important given that part of what the emergency NEC meeting would be required to achieve is to lay a solid foundation for the resolution of all the major leadership problems facing the party.

READ ALSO: Lawyer drags judge before NJC over ruling on Oshiomhole

“That will mean that the NEC will have to review all cases affecting all leaders of the party, especially members of the NWC and as much as possible ensure they are settled.

“This is also necessary because, after the meeting, it will be the NWC that will be saddled with the responsibility of providing leadership to resolve all other leadership problems.

“Therefore, charity must begin at home, or as they say in law, he who comes to equity must come with clean hands.”

Join the conversation

Opinions