Ahead of Ondo guber, Akeredolu meets Tinubu, introduces new running mate

July 31, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday met with the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in Lagos.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier on Friday unveiled the list of the 17 governorship aspirants in the state.

Akeredolu will represent the APC in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

The governor, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said he also met with his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He wrote: “Today, I visited our leader @AsiwajuTinubu and my brother @jidesanwoolu to formally introduce my Deputy Governor-designate and consult with them for the forthcoming election in Ondo State.

“We are one in @OfficialAPCNg and our party is stronger than ever.”

