Ahead of primaries, former APC spokesman, Akpanudoedehe resigns from party

John James Akpanudoedehe, the former spoksman of the All Progressives Congress APC’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, has left the party.

This development came in the run-up to the party’s primaries with uncertainty looming over a consensus option amongst the Southern presidential aspirants.

In a letter dated 4 June 2022, he announced his resignation to the APC Chairman of his Offot Ward 6, Uyo in Akwa Ibom State.

The letter titled; ‘Resignation of my membership of the All Progressives Congress, reads, “I write to notify you of my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), forthwith.

Read also :2023: Ex-APC spokesman, Akpanudoedehe, joins Akwa Ibom governorship race

“Henceforth, I cease to be a member of the APC in my ward (ward 6 in Uyo LGA) or anywhere for that matter. I hereby relinquish all rights which inured to me as a member of the APC, member of the National Advisory Council and member of the National Caucus of the APC.

“This decision to part ways with the APC is a tough one but leadership entails adherence to the wishes of the vast majority of associates, allies and supporters who have shown fidelity over time and have now witnessed the obduracy of the APC in handling the Candidates Selection processes in Akwa Ibom State.

“Our greater goal of providing service to the people of our dear state remains sacrosanct”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now