Ahmad Lawan loses media aide

The Special Assistant on Media to the Senate President, Mohammed Isa, is dead.

The Special Adviser on Media to Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, Isa died on Friday while undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in an auto crash along the Minna-Suleja Road in Niger State.

He said: “With submission to the will of God, we deeply regret to announce the death of Special Assistant on Media to President of the Senate, Mohammed Abdulkadir Isa.”

Awoniyi said that the deceased has been buried in Funtua, Katsina State, in accordance with Islamic rites.

“The President of the Senate expressed sadness over the tragic death of Isa. He described Isa’s death as shocking, heart-rending, and a great loss.

“He said Isa was very dedicated to his duties, was never found wanting, and was very professional in his journalistic calling.

“Lawan condoled with his family, staff colleagues, and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) over the loss, he also commiserated with the government and people of Katsina State over the incident.

“He prayed to Allah to grant his loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus.”

