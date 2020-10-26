Latest Sports

Ahmed Musa parts ways with Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr

October 26, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has parted ways with Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr two years after he got a hero’s welcome.

The 28-year-old, who arrived the club in 2018 after a brilliant individual outing at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup, is now without a club.

Al Nassr announced Musa’s departure on their verified Twitter handle in the late hours of Sunday.

Musa joined Al Nassr from Premier League club Leicester City.

And during two seasons with the club, Musa made 48 appearances, scoring 10 times.

He won the Saudi Professional League title and the Saudi Super Cup with Al Nassr.

Musa had also played for Juth FC in Jos, Kano Pillars, VVV Venlo in the Dutch Eredivisie and CSKA Moscow in Russia.

