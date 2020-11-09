Ahmed steps in as INEC boss, as Yakubu awaits Senate confirmation

Latest Politics

November 9, 2020
Retired Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Muazu Ahmed has taken over in Acting capacity to replace Professor Mahmoud Yakubu as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Yakubu who was earlier nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term as INEC boss is awaiting confirmation by the Senate.

More to come…

