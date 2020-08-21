AIB begins investigation after accident involving private jet at Lagos airport

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has commenced an investigation into an accident involving a private jet at the General Aviation Terminal of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Friday.

The AIB spokesman, Tunji Oketumbi, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the bureau had sent its investigators to access the extent of the incident.

The accident occurred when the jet, which was hired from a private charter airline, King Air Jet, to rammed into a fence while the pilot was parking it.

However, nobody was wounded in the accident which occurred at a tarmac beside the Bristow Helicopters.

The AIB spokesman said: “We have been notified of an accident that occurred at the local wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, and our investigators have gone there to commence investigations.”

