AIB investigates Air Peace Boeing 737-300 aircraft burst tyre | Ripples Nigeria

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Nigeria says it has begun an investigation into the Air Peace Boeing 737-300 aircraft that had a burst tyre, while landing on Runway 18R, on Monday, in Lagos.

AIB’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Tunji Oketunbi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday, in Lagos.

He said the incident occurred as the plane was landing on Runway 18R on Monday, carrying 127 passengers and six crew members from Abuja Airport en route Lagos, but landed without causalities.

He said: “The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria has been notified and has commenced an investigation into the serious incident. This incident involved a Boeing 737-300 with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-BUQ operated by Air Peace Airline, which occurred around 9.31 p.m. (Local Time) on March 8, 2021.

“The aircraft, with 127 passengers and six crew members on board, was en route Lagos from Abuja. The aircraft had a burst tyre on landing on Runway 18R of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, and taxied to GAT to park. There was no injury or fatality.”

Oketunbi said AIB required the assistance of the public in the course of its investigation into the accident, explaining that it was open to receiving any video clips, relevant evidence, or information on the incident from any member of the public.

