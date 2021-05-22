AIB recovers black box of crashed NAF jet, gets mandate to probe accident | Ripples Nigeria

The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) has recovered the black box of the Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft 350 jet which crashed on Friday.

The AIB General Manager, Public Affairs, Tunji Oketunbi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the agency investigators would download and analyse the vital information contained in the recorders at AIB-N Flight Safety Laboratory in Abuja to ascertain the cause of the crash.

11 military personnel including the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Ibrahim Attahiru, died in the plane crash that occurred near the Kaduna International Airport.

Oketunbi said the NAF mandated AIB to lead the investigation into the crash.

He said: “The Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the accidented aircraft have been recovered and investigation has commenced.

“Investigators will download and analyse vital information contained in the recorders at the AIB-N’s world-class Flight Safety Laboratory, in Abuja.

“The mandate given to AIB-N is based on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two agencies on July 1, 2020, covering areas of mutual assistance.”

